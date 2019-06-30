Former OU WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Surprises Mom With New House, Car
Former University of Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown surprised his mom with a new home and car Saturday.
Brown shared the moment to Twitter writing:
“Since I was 7 years old this the moment I been waiting for, bigger than any moment I ever been a part of…Everything I do is for you momma I love you. You wanted a house and a car, and you got it, I got you Forever Ever!!!”
Brown’s mother became emotional after realizing the home she was viewing was in fact her own, but the gifts didn’t stop there. As the family went outside a brand-new car pulled up.
OU head coach Lincoln Riley responded to the sweet moment via Twitter writing “great moment, happy for you all.”
Brown was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 25th pick overall for the Baltimore Ravens.