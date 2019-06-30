Family Remembers Life Of OSU Student From Sapulpa Killed In Car Crash
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - A Sapulpa family in mourning, remembers the life of their only daughter and sister.
She was a student at Oklahoma State University and was killed in a car crash a little over a week ago near Stillwater.
"To my amazing mom and dad, I want to tell you I am so grateful and thankful for all the love."
That was a letter Kayleah Bell wrote to her parents, James and Tricia Bell.
Bell left the world after 19 short years--but her voice did not.
"I'm so proud of you," she said in a letter her brother Josh Bell read. "You pushed hard and didn't quit."
Words of affirmation, her mother Tricia said, were how she expressed love.
"She wasn't just super talented with words, she just cared," Tricia said.
Kayleah's parents, and her brothers, said she left a lasting mark on everyone she met.
"Everybody just remembers her, because she made them feel like she was her best friend," Tricia said.
Kayleah died in a crash June 19 on her way to work in Stillwater. She was hit by a truck while trying to make a U-Turn.
"It's not an easy thing at all," her father James said. "I don't wish it on anyone."
Kayleah grew up in Sapulpa and has five older brothers.
"I said, Lord if I ever have another child, please make it be a girl," Tricia said.
Kayleah was going into her junior year, learning physical therapy with dreams of becoming a nurse.
"She really had a heart to help people, and would always make them feel comfortable," brother Phillip Bell said.
She was laid to rest in a newly built family cemetery, in the place she spent most of her life: home.
"After the burial, there was a beautiful rainbow," James said. "That meant so much to us. Rainbows only come when there's a storm. They were a promise we held on to."
They hold on to those promises-- and listen to her voice.
"I'm so proud of you, and all you have accomplished," a note she wrote said to Josh. "Congrats, love Kayleah."
On their family land in Sapulpa, the Bells plan to build a wedding and event center to remember her, every time people celebrate.
They said she always dreamed of getting married there.