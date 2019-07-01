2 Crew, 8 Passengers Killed In Texas Plane Crash
Federal officials say two crew members and eight passengers were killed when a small, twin-engine plane crashed into a hangar during takeoff at a Dallas-area airport.
National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said the plane crashed at 9:11 a.m. Sunday at the Addison Municipal Airport. He says, "We don't know a lot about the people on board at this point."
Landsberg says the plane was headed to St. Petersburg, Florida. He also said the plane had recently changed hands so it's not clear what the proper tail number currently was.
Jennifer Rodi, the NTSB's lead investigator on the accident, said it had previously been owned by a private charter company in Chicago.
Witnesses who saw a small plane crash say it struggled on takeoff and appeared to lose power. David Snell, who was getting ready to fly from Addison with a friend Sunday morning, told KDFW TV that the plane didn't sound right on takeoff.
"It looked like it was clearly reduced power. I didn't know if it was on purpose or not, but then, when the plane started to veer to the left, and you could tell it couldn't climb. My friend and I looked at each other and we're like, 'Oh my God. They're going to crash,'" said Snell.
Peter Drake says he saw the plane crash into the hangar.
Addison is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Dallas.