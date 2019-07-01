Another law taking effect is designed to help Oklahoma law enforcement investigate sexual assault crimes.

Lawmakers who helped write this law said before this, there were several tracking systems for sexual assault cases. However, those systems weren't all compatible with each other, they said.

By creating one statewide tracking system, analysts said they will be able to cross reference thousands of crimes and D-N-A samples. The bill specifically directed the OSBI to to create a statewide electronic tracking system for rape kits, including those found in the 2017 statewide audit. The tracking system will be able to trace a kit's location and if its been processed.

By the beginning of next year, all law enforcement agencies, forensic labs, medical providers and others in the state who keep rape kits will be required to participate in the tracking system.

Another law that could impact the OKC metro deals with trains.

Under this new law, trains could face a $1000 fine if they block traffic at a rail-road crossing, without good reason, for more than ten minutes.