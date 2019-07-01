News
Official Survey Shows Rise In Tulsa Homeless Population
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new survey from the Community Service Council of Tulsa reports a rise in homeless people in the City of Tulsa.
The report shows the homeless population went up 9.7 percent between 2018 and 2019. That's a total of 1,188 homeless people including adults and children. Of those surveyed the report shows 20% are employed.
49% of those surveyed were Caucasian and 62% were male. The report shows the number of homeless veterans actually went down 16%.