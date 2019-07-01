4th of July Simple Delights
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The fourth of July is just days away and it's not too late to start putting together a great dish for the family. Natalie Mikles stopped by the News On 6 studio to give everyone some ideas for simple dishes you can prepare for Indedpence Day.
First, Different varieties of hot dogs and toppings.
Second, is Watermelon on a stick.
And finally, Red, White and Blueberry Trifle
Pound Cake, cubed
¾ cup Garden Club Red Plum Jam
4 cups Hiland Whipping Cream
1 (3.4-ounce) package instant white chocolate pudding mix
1 pound strawberries, hulled and sliced
2 cups raspberries
¼ cup sliced almonds
3 ounces white chocolate, chopped
- Cut pound cake into 1-inch cubes, and set aside. Spread jam between cubes of pound cake to make mini cake sandwiches. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, slowly begin mixing whipping cream with an electric mixer. Mix on medium-high speed until mixture begins to thicken. Slowly add pudding mix, continuing to mix until thickened but not stiff.
In a large glass bowl or trifle dish, layer 1/3 pound cake pieces, 1/3 whipped cream mixture, 1/3 strawberries and raspberries, 1/3 almonds and 1/3 chopped chocolate. Continue layering, ending with chopped chocolate.