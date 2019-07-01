TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The fourth of July is just days away and it's not too late to start putting together a great dish for the family. Natalie Mikles stopped by the News On 6 studio to give everyone some ideas for simple dishes you can prepare for Indedpence Day.

First, Different varieties of hot dogs and toppings.

Second, is Watermelon on a stick.

And finally, Red, White and Blueberry Trifle

Pound Cake, cubed

¾ cup Garden Club Red Plum Jam

4 cups Hiland Whipping Cream

1 (3.4-ounce) package instant white chocolate pudding mix

1 pound strawberries, hulled and sliced

2 cups raspberries

¼ cup sliced almonds

3 ounces white chocolate, chopped

  1. Cut pound cake into 1-inch cubes, and set aside. Spread jam between cubes of pound cake to make mini cake sandwiches. Set aside.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, slowly begin mixing whipping cream with an electric mixer. Mix on medium-high speed until mixture begins to thicken. Slowly add pudding mix, continuing to mix until thickened but not stiff.

In a large glass bowl or trifle dish, layer 1/3 pound cake pieces, 1/3 whipped cream mixture, 1/3 strawberries and raspberries, 1/3 almonds and 1/3 chopped chocolate. Continue layering, ending with chopped chocolate.