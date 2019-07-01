Man Wearing Disguise Robs Tulsa IBC Bank, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a robbery at an IBC Bank located at 5302 East Skelly Drive Monday morning, July 1.
The call went out around 9 a.m. as the bank near Interstate 44 and Yale opened its doors.
TPD officers said a man wearing a long blonde wig, construction hard hat and sunglasses walked into the bank and gave the teller a robbery note. The note said the man was carrying a bomb, and the teller handed over money.
"Presented a note to the teller, threatened an explosive device," said Sgt. Brian Blaire, TPD. "They gave him a sum of cash, and he fled the bank on foot as far as we know.
The man left a bag behind with something inside that looked like it could be an explosive. The Tulsa bomb squad checked out the bag and determined the "explosive" was fake.
Police searched for the suspect with a K-9 team, but they have not captured anyone as yet. Police and FBI agents are going over surveillance video.
If you know anything about the robbery, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.