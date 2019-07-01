Broken Arrow QuikTrip Standoff Ends When Woman Fatally Shoots Herself
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police said a QuikTrip was evacuated Monday morning in the 2400 block of East Kenosha Street when a woman suffering an emotional disturbance barricaded herself inside the store.
Police said they got a call from a relative around 9 a.m. about a woman who hadn't shown up for work at a nearby business. The relative was concerned about the woman, and a gun was missing from the family's residence.
The woman called the relative and said she was inside the restroom in the QuikTrip. Police negotiated with her for about an hour inside the store.
The standoff ended when the woman fatally shot herself. She has not been identified, but police said she was 35.
No one else was injured in the incident. Broken Arrow Police said there will be counseling available for the officers who responded to the suicidal woman.