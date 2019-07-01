The pattern this weekend into early next week will support additional storm chances along with temperatures remaining near or even below the seasonal averages. Friday into Saturday an upper level trough near the Rockies will be ejecting into the northern plains with a surface front moving southward into at least southern Kansas and possibly northern OK. This boundary may near or even cross part of northern OK Saturday evening into Sunday bringing a chance for some organized storms back to the northern third of the state. The extended model data also support another wave nearing the state Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with a few additional storms nearby. The typical summerlike pattern keeping the main upper level ridge directly over the state has yet to appear with any lasting power at this point.