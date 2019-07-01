Where To See 4th Of July Fireworks In Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - No matter what you have planned for Independence Day 2019, we hope you'll make it a safe one! We've put together some ideas for events and fireworks displays for the holiday.
Here are a few events to enjoy with the family:
Wednesday, July 3
Wolf Creek Park. Music begins at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Skiatook Airport. Live music begins at 7 p.m. then fireworks just after dark. Food available. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Vinita Hornets Memorial Stadium. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks begin at dusk.
Thursday, July 4
Claremore Lake, Claremore
On July 4, 2019, families, especially kids between the ages of 4-12, can come out to Claremore Lake Park for a fishing derby at 7 a.m. Later at 6 p.m., there will be inflatables, concessions, a splash pad and more! The park closes from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in preparation for the evening activities.
A full day of celebration on Grand Lake titled "Let Freedom Ring." Includes a concert and an F-16 flyover. Fireworks light up the sky on July 4, 2019, at Duck Creek around 9:30 p.m.
Jenks Downtown Commons, 224 E. A Street. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4, 2019, families can enjoy food trucks, live music, kids activities and more in the downtown Jenks area.
Jack Gordon Park, 425 S. Ceder St., Nowata
Family activities will begin at 2 p.m. on July 4, 2019, at Jack Gordon Park in Nowata. There will be food, turtle races, home-made ice cream, a live show and more. Make sure to have your lawn chairs for one of the best fireworks displays. Nowata Fire Department fundraiser.
Sallisaw High School Complex
Fireworks show begins a dusk around 9 p.m. on July 4, 2019. Food, fun and a spectacular fireworks display.
Veterans Park: 1875 S. Boulder Ave. and River West Festival Park: 2100 S. Jackson Ave.
Note: This year, the River Parks Authority will sell flood recovery T-shirts for $20. The proceeds will go to River Parks to help with the clean up process from flooding.
This Fourth of July celebration includes activities, games and live entertainment for the entire family to enjoy. Starting at 5 p.m. on July 4, 2019, at Veterans Park (1875 S. Boulder Ave.) and at River West Festival Park (2100 S. Jackson Ave.), there will be live music and activities for the whole family.
Food and drinks will be provided by festival vendors. The fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m.
Owasso Golf and Athletic Club south of 86th and 129th. Bring lawn chair or blankets to enjoy the fireworks beginning at dark.
Downtown Bartlesville, 2nd Street
In downtown Bartlesville at 7 p.m. on July 4, 2019, the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville's Freedom Fest starts at 5:30 p.m. with a hot dog eating contest. There will be games, activities, music, and a lot of family fun. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.
106 W. 13th St., Okmulgee (Next to the YMCA)
The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. on July 4, 2019, at Municipal Park. There will be free hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones and fun for the entire family, including live music, a water slide, and more. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Shuttle service is available from Walmart.
Old Fashion 4th Of July On The Courthouse Square
Starting at 8 a.m. on July 4, 2019, there will be Turtle Races and Games on the Square. There will be other events for families and friends to enjoy. Fireworks are around dark at Pawnee Lake. This year, there is a Vietnam Moving Wall half-size replica at the Pawnee Bill Ranch from July 4-7.
23rd Annual American Celebrates America festivities start at 7 p.m. July 4 with fireworks launched from the Sapulpa Golf Course. Viewing is located at the Sapulpa Walmart.
Buffalo Run Outdoor Amphitheater. Events kick off at 5 p.m. with fireworks at dark. Free hot dogs and water while supplies last. Other concessions available. Fun includes a turtle derby and hot dog eating contest.
Saturday, July 6
The 2019 Monkey Island Fireworks display will be Saturday, July 6 at Shangri-La Resort Hotel. In addition to fireworks there will be music, a vintage aircraft air show and lots of activities for the kids.
Cross Timbers Marina at Skiatook Lake on Saturday, July 6 in Sperry. Fireworks start at 9:47 p.m.