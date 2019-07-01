The weather pattern over the weekend may get repeated several times over the course of July as long -range models are showing. This will amount to the outlook projections you see below for this month – wetter AND cooler than normal overall. The downside to this pattern is the potential for additional flooding and relentlessly high humidity. However, with all this ambient moisture around, it will take a serious ridge in the jet stream to allow for triple-digit heat to build into our region. It could happen at the end of the month or into August, but for now, I don’t see anything that hot coming our way!