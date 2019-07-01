News
Pawhuska Residents Calling For Firing Of Police Chief To Be Overturned
An Osage County community is in turmoil Monday.
There's outcry from residents who want their fired police chief back on the job.
Nick Silva served as police chief for just two months when the city manager and assistant city manager fired him.
Pawhuska's mayor tells News On 6 the two resigned after that decision sparked anger across the community.
“Having all the capacity to make 'em, we just jumped on the bandwagon."
Lisa Moreland is using her Pawhuska shirt printing business to stand behind their police department—making shirts with Silva and his dog Ebony.
“It says we've got your six. Six is a tactical term for back,” she said.
She's already sold 25 since Sunday.
“That was pretty humbling to have the T-shirt's and the community come together like that,” said Silva.
Nick Silva was fired Friday by City manager Larry Eulert and assistant Rex Weikel.
He said they told him they were unhappy with the department's direction.
It came as a shock to many in Pawhuska who said Silva spent two months making positive changes.
“He wants to do better,” Moreland said. “He wants to give our community a sense of safety. a sense of approachability."
Silva says his concern is unfinished business, like planning for the thousands of managers expected for the Fourth of July.
“Anywhere from to five to eight thousand,” he said.
Silva tells me he harbors no anger, saying he just wants to get back to work as Pawhuska’s top cop.
“I owe these people,” he said. “I told them they were gonna be safe and I wanna make sure that."
Right now, Osage County jail administrator Charlie Cartwright is filling in as chief.
The mayor says they have not hired a replacement for the city manager.
Weikel said he had no comment and Eulert didn't return our calls.