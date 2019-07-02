President Trump Signs Multi-Billion Border Aid Package
President Trump signed a mulch-billion dollar aid package for the border Monday, as lawmakers toured migrant detention facilities, expressing outrage over the conditions.
The border patrol is also under fire after inappropriate posts surfaced in a Facebook group for current and former employees.
Customs and Border Patrol is investigating alarming posts on a Facebook group for 95-hundred current and former employees. And we want to warn you-- the following image is disturbing.
According to the media group Pro-Public, one member posted a photo of a dead migrant and his daughter and asked if it was fake because the bodies were so clean.
In another post, group members responded with indifference to the death of a 16-year-old Guatemalan migrant saying "if he dies, he dies.
Late Monday, the President signed a $4.6 billion aid package for the border and defended CAP.
the border patrol said they are patriots; they are great people. They love our country; they know what's coming in." said President Trump.
President Trump suggested he will move forward with immigration raids after the July 4ht holiday.