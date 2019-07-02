The easterly wave we we're tracking last week is now located near the area this morning providing scattered showers and storms nearby. The higher coverage will be near the I-40 corridor southeast, but the metro will also have a chance for a few showers and storms during the morning hours. These scattered storms will exit the area early this morning with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s near 90 with heat index values around the mid-90s. A few additional storms may develop this afternoon with the daytime heating process, but the coverage will be low for most. Later this afternoon into the early evening, a weak upper level feature may also approach the I-35 corridor region with a few showers or storms near the vicinity. A few of these may linger into the late evening hours northwest of the metro before dissipating. The remainder of the forecast remains focused on daily storm chances, slowly increasing daytime highs and noticeably increasing heat indices Friday and Saturday. We've gone above the guidance again for heat index values with most locations reaching near advisory level criteria late week into Saturday. This would bring heat index values near 104 to 106.