Mendenhall was booked into the Muskogee County jail and is facing charges of Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Mendenhall’s previous criminal history includes two counts of Lew Acts to a Child and one count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. His sex offender registration requirement expired as of March 2014.



Any suspected child sexual exploitation should be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com