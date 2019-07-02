Internet Crimes Task Force Makes Arrest In Muskogee County
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Muskogee County man has been arrested on complaints of possession of child pornography.
40-year-old Jimmy Ray Mendenhall Jr. of Warner, Okla was taken into custody on Monday by OSBI and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
OSBI says the investigation began in June when the OSBI was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that suspected child sexual exploitation images were being stored in an online cloud account belonging to Mendenhall.
Mendenhall was booked into the Muskogee County jail and is facing charges of Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Mendenhall’s previous criminal history includes two counts of Lew Acts to a Child and one count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. His sex offender registration requirement expired as of March 2014.
Any suspected child sexual exploitation should be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com