News
Osage Nation Agrees To Charter Bacone College
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Osage Nation has agreed to charter Bacone College.
This agreement makes Bacone a public tribal college and will give them access to federal funds. Bacone College was founded in 1880 as Indian University and is located in Muskogee. It is the oldest continuously operated institution of higher education in the state.
"We are proud to forge this partnership that will provide higher educational opportunities for our students," said Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear