News
Bixby Fire Department Presents Junior Firefighter Awards
BIXBY, Oklahoma - Several Tulsa County kids were recognized for winning the Junior Firefighter Challenge hosted by the Bixby Fire Department.
Over 100 children participated in the event last week. Today the top three competitors from each age division were honored with awards.
"We all remember what it was like and how much we enjoyed being around firefighters and how much we looked up to firefighters a lot of the reason a lot of us became firefighters is because the admiration as kids and so we wanted to do something for the children in the community," said Bixby Fire Mashal Mike Butler.
The winners also got to spend some time with Bixby firefighters and take a ride on the fire truck.