U.S. Defeats England To Advance To Women's World Cup Final
The United States beat England 2-1 and will be playing in the 2019 Women's World Cup final Sunday. Their opponent will be the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between Netherlands and Sweden. The losers of each of the semi-final matches will play each other on Saturday to determine third place.
USA vs. England: Second Half Highlights
90th minute: There will be seven minutes of stoppage time.
89th minute: England makes their last substitution. Midfielder Georgia Stanway comes in, replacing Rachel Daly.
87th minute: The U.S. makes their final substitution as Ali Krieger comes in to replace defender Kelley O'Hara.
86th minute: RED CARD England. Defender Millie Bright tackles U.S. forward Alex Morgan with her cleats and receives her second yellow card. Two yellow cards in a match is an automatic red card. England will now play with 10 women for the remainder of the match.
84th minute: PENALTY. After a long video review (VAR), Becky Sauerbrunn receives a yellow card for a challenge on Ellen White. Alyssa Naeher guesses correctly and saves the penalty kick, keeping the U.S. up 2-1.
80th minute: The U.S. makes its second substitution. Carli Lloyd comes in to replace forward Tobin Heath.
76th minute: Tobin Heath goes down with an apparent injury. After coming off the field for a short rest, she's eventually waived back on in the 78th minute after a long wait.
71st minute: England makes their second substitution. Coach Phil Neville takes midfielder Keira Walsh off in favor of Jade More.
67th minute: Jill Scott plays a great one-touch pass down the middle of the U.S. defense. Ellen White picked it up and slotted a low shot past U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. But the goal is called back on the offside.
64th minute: The U.S. makes their first substitution. Rose Lavelle goes down after making a great defensive play in her end of the field, injuring her hamstring in the process. She has been replaced by Sam Mewis.
58th minute: England makes the first substitution of the game. Forward Beth Mead is subbed out and is replaced by Fran Kirby to give the Lionesses fresh legs as they work toward the equalizer.
46th minute: Yellow card. USA. Lindsey Horan was issued a caution less than a minute into the second half for fouling England forward Rachel Daly.