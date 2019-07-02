News
Tulsa Police Looking For Man Who Pelted Jeep With Bricks
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man who tried to break into a Jeep 10 times, but still couldn't get inside. Tulsa Police posted video of the incident on Facebook.
The man throws a brick at the window over and over again, but the glass never breaks. Officers say after he couldn't get inside, he caused other damage to the vehicle.
Tulsa Police said some people are concerned about potential mental illness and that the man may have been put up to the crime. Officers say either way, it's important they identify him.
If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.