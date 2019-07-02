News
Oklahoma Making Progress On Highway Bridge Safety
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma is making progress on repairing structurally deficient highway bridges.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says it has dropped the number of deficient bridges from more than 1,000 in 2004 to just 132 now.
The state considers a bridge to be structurally deficient if it's damaged or in need of rehabilitation.
Many of the bridges that still need repairs are in Green Country, including seven in Tulsa. Five of those are on the Broken Arrow Expressway, and crews are working on them right now.