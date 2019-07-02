Tulsa Man Accused Of Stealing Beer From QuikTrip And Reselling It
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man was arrested for stealing beer from QuikTrip July 2nd.
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said he is also suspected of selling the beer to a bar.
An affidavit filed in March said Arrian Young stole beer more than 30 different times from QuikTrip, between December and March.
Investigators said he's been stealing even more beer since then.
An affidavit said Young would take a few 30 packs at a time, and it adds up to thousands of dollars’ worth of beer.
"This individual is notorious. We know who he is,” QuikTrip Spokesperson Mike Thornbrugh said.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested Young Tuesday, after Tulsa Police detectives worked the case. Deputies believe Young is selling it to a bar for $10 a case.
"You can't just buy beer off the street from some random guy,” Casey Roebuck with TCSO said.
The affidavit said Young stole nearly $3 thousand worth of beer between December 2018 and March 2019.
Roebuck said the dollar amount of beer that was stolen makes the crime go from a misdemeanor to a felony.
"People may say, 'Oh, well that's QuikTrip,' or 'Well, that's so-and-so. This is a big corporation that can absorb these losses.' The fact remains that it's happening so much they can't absorb these losses,” Roebuck said.
"What people don't understand is, the consumer ultimately is gonna pick up that price,” Thornbrugh said.
Thornbrugh emphasizes QuikTrip isn't the only retailer feeling the impact from thieves.
"It is frustrating for everybody. But we'll get 'em. And granted, they'll be in and out,” he said. “It's a revolving door. But we're gonna continue to be proactive. We're just not gonna sit back and take it."
The sheriff's office has reached out to the bar they believe Young was selling to. The name of the bar has not been released.
The ABLE commission will move forward with the investigation and determine if that bar will pay a fine.