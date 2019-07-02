Choctaw Father Accused Of Child Neglect After Reportedly Drunk At Pool With 1-Year-Old
CHOCTAW, Oklahoma - Concerns at a neighborhood swimming pool ended with a Choctaw father's arrest.
Witnesses recorded video of Eddie Roberts, who they claim, appeared intoxicated while caring for his one-year-old daughter.
Reports show deputies were called after Roberts got behind the wheel and drove the child home.
Witnesses began recording video after becoming concerned with the young child's wellbeing.
Onlookers told News 9, Roberts was in the pool playing a game of catch while holding his daughter in one arm. They said he ignored his daughter's cries as she went under water over and over again.
Witnesses said the little girl clung to her father's neck as he bumped into other families, going under water multiple times.
They said each time the child cried out, Roberts was heard slurring, "It's okay, daddy's got you."
After realizing he was being recorded, witnesses said Roberts scrambled out of the pool and drove away.
Reports indicate after being "flagged down by multiple bystanders,” police responded to Roberts' mobile home. Reports show deputies witnessed him "stumbling though his house, clearly intoxicated."
Reports also show police asked if he had been drinking and if he drove his daughter home. Roberts responded yes.
With the child in her mother’s care, deputies ordered Roberts to go inside "and sleep it off." But instead of complying, reports show Roberts yelled, "If you want to get rowdy then we can [expletive] fight."
In a struggle with police, a glass door shattered, cutting the officer.
Roberts was placed under arrest on a complaint of child endangerment and assault and battery on an officer.