Wrong-Way Crash Causes Car To Hang From Tulsa Bridge
TULSA, Oklahoma - The 7th Street bridge near Highway 75 opened back up Wednesday morning after OHP Troopers said a car was left hanging from the bridge.
Troopers said that they spoke with the driver about the accident, and the driver said they were following GPS at the time.
The driver was exiting from the highway but somehow went the wrong way.
OHP said the vehicle crashed into another car that was going the right way, then the vehicle was left hanging
It's not clear how many people were in both vehicles, but troopers said there were only minor injuries and everyone involved is OK.
OHP have reopened the ramp and the highway.