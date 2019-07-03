News
Tulsa Police Search For Suspect After Assault
Tulsa Police are looking for two men they said attacked another man outside of a bar near 21st Street and Sheridan.
Police said the two men had just left a bar around 2:30 Wednesday morning when they came across the victim outside.
Police are not sure why the men attacked the other man, but he's now in the hospital recovering.
Officers do not have any description of those men.
If you know anything, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.