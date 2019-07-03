News
Tulsa Roads Closing For FreedomFest
TULSA, Oklahoma - There will be some major road closures for the 4th of July.
The closures will start early on the 4th, so it's not a bad idea to start planning ahead if you're traveling near FreedomFest.
Tulsa Police said the 21st Street bridge and streets closest to Veterans Park will shut down at 10 a.m. Thursday, and you can expect them to be closed all day because it's the festival's staging area.
Jackson from 20th Street to 23th Street will close at 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon; then, Riverside between 31st Street and Denver will shut down at 5 p.m.
Riverside from 31st Street to 41st Street will close at 9 p.m. before the fireworks begin.
All of these streets should be open again by midnight Thursday.