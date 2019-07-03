Scattered Storms & Holiday Heat Holding Steady In Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Same song, and same verse! The familiar summer heat and humidity continue across most of Green Country, and scattered heavy storms remain possible as we head into the 4th of July holiday.
Storms have been locally very heavy north of Tulsa near the Oklahoma-Kansas state line to start our Wednesday, and that area will continue with a chance of additional scattered heavy storms into the afternoon hours. Localized flooding will be a concern as some areas along the state line have already picked up several inches of rain.
Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown!
Areas north of Tulsa may end up much cooler than the rest of us today depending on how long thunderstorms stick around, But outside of any thunderstorms, the rest of Green Country is in for another typical hot and humid day, especially near and south of Tulsa. We’ll see highs back around 90 in areas that don’t see rain, with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100. Stay cool out there!
So, how ‘bout that all important 4th of July forecast? Well overall it looks pretty good for Green Country! Once again we’ll a slight chance for a few of those pop-up afternoon storms, with just a 10% to 20% chance for any one location. Otherwise it’ll be more of the same summer heat with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values at or above 100. It also doesn’t appear we’ll have many storms to hamper fireworks displays on Thursday evening.
Our “rinse and repeat” summertime pattern will continue to wrap up the holiday week and into the weekend. We’ll see highs back in the 90s on Friday with heat index values over 100, before a slightly higher chances of heavy storms returns this weekend.
I hope you have a wonderful Wednesday, Green Country!