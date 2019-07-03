Sign Up For News On 6 Weather Alerts



So, how ‘bout that all important 4th of July forecast? Well overall it looks pretty good for Green Country! Once again we’ll a slight chance for a few of those pop-up afternoon storms, with just a 10% to 20% chance for any one location. Otherwise it’ll be more of the same summer heat with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values at or above 100. It also doesn’t appear we’ll have many storms to hamper fireworks displays on Thursday evening.



Our “rinse and repeat” summertime pattern will continue to wrap up the holiday week and into the weekend. We’ll see highs back in the 90s on Friday with heat index values over 100, before a slightly higher chances of heavy storms returns this weekend.



I hope you have a wonderful Wednesday, Green Country!