News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Tulsa Woman
Wednesday, July 3rd 2019, 1:52 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Tulsa Woman.
Officers say 89-year-old Barbara Irene Mount went missing on Tuesday around 5 pm. She was last seen near 11536 East 17th Pl, in Tulsa driving a Gray '07 Honda Accord, license plate #GYB948.
According to Police, Mount has Gray hair and blue/hazel eyes. She is 5'3 and around 175 lbs. If you see her you are asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.
*News On 6 is working to obtain an up to date photo of Barbara Mount.