Workers Seen Replacing Windows At Remington Tower
It's been nearly 2-years-since an EF 2 tornado ripped across Tulsa's Midtown and the work continues on Tulsa's Remington Tower.
The 18-story building was badly damaged and the owners vowed to make repairs and reopen. 21 months later nothing has changed and the building still sits empty.
However, workers were recently spotted replacing windows on the tower.
In a statement TPG Investments said:
"TPG Investments, LLC continues to support and secure the Remington Tower complex to provide for the safety and security of the building and surrounding area, until the future of the building is resolved."
