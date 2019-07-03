News
Person Of Interest In Tulsa Peeping Tom Case Sought
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is asking for help from the public to identify a man who's considered a person of interest in a Peeping Tom case.
Police said that on June 8, 2019 at 7:12 p.m., a man was caught on video placing a cell phone underneath a fitting room wall, with the camera facing up.
They say he was seen in a large white van that was pulling a black vehicle on a trailer.
If you can identify the man in the surveillance photo, email Detective Duff at sduff@cityoftulsa.org or call, 918-596-2824. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.