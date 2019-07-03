WATCH: Tulsa Co. Deputies Release Body Cam Of DUI Arrest
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tulsa mother after they said she was driving under the influence of drugs with her kids in the backseat.
Tulsa County deputies said while Talena Shaw was speeding, and trying to avoid getting pulled over on Highway 412 near 65th West Avenue, her four children were in the backseat of her SUV.
During her arrest a deputy can be heard on a body camera worn by another deputy, sharing what one child told him.
"The one girl in the backseat, she's like, "We told her she was driving too fast and she needed to slow down and she wouldn't," said a deputy.
Shaw mentioned her children several times while deputies are taking her into custody.
"I don't want anything to happen to the children," Shaw said.
"Nobody wants anything to happen to the kids. We just gave them some stuffed animals, okay?" Said the deputy.
Deputies said Shaw was kicking and spitting at them during her arrest, and denied doing anything wrong.
A deputy accused her of drinking and driving during her arrest.
While deputies have not said what drug Shaw may have been on, she did admit to drinking before getting behind the wheel.
The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said the four children are now with another family member.