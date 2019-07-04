News
Body Found In Sand Springs Parking Lot
Thursday, July 4th 2019, 7:46 AM CDT
Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs Police are investigating after they said a body was found in a parking lot Thursday morning. The man's body was found in a parking lot near Torchy's, according to Sand Springs Police.
Torchy's is located just south of Highway 412 near Charles Page Boulevard.
Officers have taped off the parking lot and are collecting evidence. There is a bicycle on its side in the parking lot.
Officers are working to learn the cause of the man's death, according to the Sand Springs public information officer.
