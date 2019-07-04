Man Dead After 4-Hour Stand-Off In Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - A four hour long stand off ended around 8 Wednesday night in Muskogee when officers said they found a man dead with a self-inflicted gun shot wound in his home.
Police say they went to the man’s house to serve a search warrant - but when they got to the home they say no one answered the door.
This happened at the Riverside Mobile Home Park. Officers say when no one opened the door they breached it and found a woman inside. The woman told officer there was a man at the back of the home with a handgun.
Officers said after hours of trying to negotiate with the man, and using flash bangs - they were not able to get the man to come out. After about four hours, officers saw the man slumped over and that’s when they went in the room and found him dead with self-inflicted gun shot.
Police said the original search warrant they were serving was for child sexual assault.
The man's name has not yet been released.