3 Arrested After Armed Robbery Near Tulsa Hotel
TULSA, Oklahoma - Three people are waking up in jail Thursday morning after Tulsa police were called out to 41st and Memorial by a man who says two men threatened him with a knife and demanded his money.
The man was meeting some friends at a dealership nearby when three people approached him and robbed him.
Police say after taking the victim’s money and cell phone, the robbers left the and walked over to a nearby motel. The victim followed the suspects and called police.
When police got to the motel, they say there were four people inside the motel, and they arrested all of them.
The fourth was a juvenile runaway with an outstanding warrant, police said.
A TPD officer said he does not recommend victims follow suspects as they are taking a dangerous risk.