Seasonable Heat & Spotty Storms For 4th Of July In Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Happy Independence Day! The steady summer heat and humidity continue across Green Country along with slight scattered storm chances for the 4th of July holiday.
You know the drill by now: Expect more early summer heat and humidity today! Despite some clouds hanging around we’ll see highs back around 90 to the lower 90s for our 4th of July afternoon, but heat index values will climb to around 100 thanks to that high humidity.
A few more of those daytime “pop-up” thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening as well, especially in two areas: Near the Oklahoma-Kansas state line, and across southeastern Oklahoma. Storms should be fairly isolated in nature, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans! But just stay aware if you’re outside this afternoon and evening.
Connect With News On 6 Mobile Products
Fortunately, we expect most, if not all, pop-up storms to dissipate this evening with the loss of daytime heating, with only a slim chance for a lingering shower during fireworks shows later tonight. It’ll be a warm and humid night for fireworks with a generally light south breeze.
Our “rinse and repeat” summertime pattern continues into Friday. We’ll see highs in the mid 90s on Friday with heat index values over 100 and just a slight chance of a few storms. We will see higher chances for storms this weekend, particularly on Saturday with a larger complex of heavy storms potentially impacting more of Green Country. We’ll keep you updated!
I hope you have a wonderful and safe 4th of July, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!