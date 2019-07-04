Connect With News On 6 Mobile Products



Fortunately, we expect most, if not all, pop-up storms to dissipate this evening with the loss of daytime heating, with only a slim chance for a lingering shower during fireworks shows later tonight. It’ll be a warm and humid night for fireworks with a generally light south breeze.



Our “rinse and repeat” summertime pattern continues into Friday. We’ll see highs in the mid 90s on Friday with heat index values over 100 and just a slight chance of a few storms. We will see higher chances for storms this weekend, particularly on Saturday with a larger complex of heavy storms potentially impacting more of Green Country. We’ll keep you updated!



I hope you have a wonderful and safe 4th of July, Green Country!