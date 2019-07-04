Pittsburg County Sheriff: Man's Badly Beaten Body Found Near McAlester
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after someone found a man’s body in a rural cemetery.
Sheriff Chris Morris said a person called 911 around 8 o’clock Thursday morning reporting they’d discovered a man’s body on a road inside the Red Oak Cemetery in Bache. That’s about 8 miles southeast of McAlester.
Sheriff Morris said when investigators got to the cemetery, they found a gruesome scene with obvious signs of foul play. He said the man had been badly beaten and the body had been partially burned.
Morris said the man didn’t have any kind of identification on or near him, so they don’t know the victim’s name. The medical examiner will determine the identity.
The sheriff said the victim was a white man somewhere between 40 and 55 years old. He was wearing a red shirt, pajama pants, black boots and a wedding ring that appeared to be gold.
Sheriff Morris said they talked with neighbors in that area who said they hadn’t seen or heard anything.
Morris said they called in OSBI agents to collect evidence, but the sheriff’s office will investigate the homicide.
Sheriff Morris said if anyone is missing a loved one who might fight the clothing description to call the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.