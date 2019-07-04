Pawhuska Police Chief Returns To Work After Abrupt Firing
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Pawhuska's Police Chief is back at work Thursday after he was abruptly fired by the former city manager less than a week ago.
"I would just say to the community, we're back on track," said Chief Nick Silva.
Silva was fired by Pawhuska's city manager and assistant city manager last Friday, blindsiding not only him, but the town's mayor, too.
"Nobody gave us any warning," Mayor Roger Taylor said. "Nobody was talked to about it or anything."
Taylor said wheels started turning on Monday. The city council called for an emergency meeting, and the city managers resigned.
"It was kinda dumped back into the city council's lap to clean this problem up," Taylor said.
At the meeting, an interim city manager was appointed, and she immediately called Silva.
"They said, 'We'd like to have you back,' and that's what took place," said Silva. "I said alright, let's get back at it!"
With the big 4th of July celebration coming up, Silva said he sprang into action immediately.
"I'd been doing work behind the scenes all day yesterday trying to get the guys prepared," he said. "Because I still cared about the community. Whether I came back or not, I wanted to make sure they were safe."
Silva said the overwhelming support from the community this week let him know, he's doing something right.
"To only be the chief of police for two months and to have what took place, and the community come and stand behind me in that large amount, that was truly humbling," he said.
The mayor said he hopes there will be better communication between the city council and the city manager in the future, so something like this won't happen again.