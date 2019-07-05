News
Tulsa Firefighters: Man Recovering After Large Firework Went Off In His Hand
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man woke up in the hospital Friday morning after Tulsa firefighters said a large firework went off in his hand.
Firefighters said this was a preventable accident.
It happened Thursday night near 65th West Avenue and Highway 412.
Firefighters said the man was holding a large firework when it went off in his hand and left substantial damage to his hand and his stomach.
TFD says they'll release more information about the accident sometime Friday, including how the victim is doing.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says nearly 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks related injuries in the weeks around the 4th of July, and at least five people died last year from such injuries.