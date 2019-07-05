FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Opens In Sequoyah County
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Oklahoma - Starting Friday, a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will be in Sequoyah County helping those impacted by the flooding and severe weather.
Sequoyah County is just one of several areas across northeast Oklahoma that is still cleaning up from the flooding in May and June.
Now, FEMA is joining in to help out.
For the next week, a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will be set up at Gore Public School.
Streets, highways, parks and homes were flooded for days in Sequoyah County leaving behind a lot of damage in some areas.
These Disaster Recovery Centers are mobile facilities set up after disasters in convenient locations.
These centers can help you with applying for assistance, learning more about disaster assistance programs, find housing and rental assistance information, learning the status of your FEMA application and more.
This Disaster Recovery Center in Sequoyah County will be open Friday from 2 until 6 p.m.
Then, it will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.
You can also apply for FEMA assistance online or check your status by phone at 1-800-621-3362.