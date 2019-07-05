FEMA Disaster Resource Center Opens In Muskogee County
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Starting Friday, FEMA Disaster Resource Centers will be in Muskogee County helping those impacted by the flooding and severe weather.
Muskogee County is just one of several areas across northeast Oklahoma that is still cleaning up from the flooding in May and June.
Now, FEMA is joining in to help out.
For the next week, a FEMA Disaster Resource Center will be set up at Gore Public School.
Streets, highways, parks and homes were flooded for days in Muskogee County leaving behind a lot of damage in some areas.
Now these Disaster Resource Centers are mobile facilities set up after disasters in convenient locations.
These centers can help you with applying for assistance, learning more about disaster assistance programs, find housing and rental assistance information, learning the status of your FEMA application and more.
This Disaster Resource Center in Muskogee County will be open Friday from 2 until 6 p.m.
Then, it will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.
You can also apply for FEMA assistance online or check your status by phone at 1-800-621-3362.