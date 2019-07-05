President Trump Focuses On U.S. Military At 'Salute To America'
President Trump's July 4th "Salute to America" went as planned, with a massive fireworks and military display.
Thursday, President Trump became the first president, in nearly 70 years, to speak at the National Mall on Independence Day.
"Americans love our freedom, and no one will ever take it away from us" said President Trump.
The President called for unity while honoring military and civil rights leaders.
Tanks sat by the Lincoln Memorial, and spectators witnessed flyovers from every military branch.
But the big celebration was not without controversy, Democrats spoke out about the undisclosed cost and said the display politicized the military.
Representative Tulsi Gabbard said "[it] dishonors our troops, dishonors our service members and veterans because it's really all about Trump."
President Trump avoided political overtones in his speech, which potentially could have cost organizers millions of dollars in fines for using taxpayer money for campaign purposes.
The total price tag for the event has not been made public, but it likely ranges in the millions.