Blood Drive Being Held At ONEOK Field
TULSA, Oklahoma - Friday, you can help save a life and get some great rewards by donating blood at the Tulsa Drillers!
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is collecting donations from three until 9-30 tonight at ONEOK field.
Everyone who donates will receive two tickets to the Drillers' game on July 19th plus a free t-shirt.
You'll also get your choice of two tickets to Safari Joe's H2O, the Oklahoma Science Museum, or Frontier City.
OBI says everyone age 16 and older who is in good health can donate.