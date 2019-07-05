Oklahoma Lake Boat Ramps Still Underwater
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - Some Green Country lakes have are without boat ramps due to Oklahoma's 2019 flooding.
“we’re hearing stories of some of the marinas on other lakes that are finally starting to work around some of the problems to get people in the water but it’s still a hassle," said Paul Rothhammer, a local lake enthusiast.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said last weekend the line to drop a boat into the water was half a mile long with cars waiting. They said if you’re planning on going out to any of the green country lakes this weekend, OHP is asking everyone to be patient.
“What we would like people to know is that of those lakes that are open just be courteous be kind understand that they’re going to be busy," said OHP Trooper Ryan Griffith. “If you come to Black dog marina at Skiatook lake it could be an hour or two before you get on the lake."
Many lakes in Oklahoma currently have boat ramps underwater and other recreational areas overtaken by water as well.