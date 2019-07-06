News
Reports: Paul George Traded To L.A. Clippers In Blockbuster Deal
Saturday, July 6th 2019, 1:15 AM CDT
The news everybody in basketball was waiting for this week happened early Saturday morning: NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.
And he's bringing Paul George with him.
In trade news broken first by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski just before 1 a.m. Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded George to the Clippers in exchange for Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and several future first-round picks.
The Thunder would also be getting four unprotected first-round draft picks from the Clippers and more.