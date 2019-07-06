More Heavy Weekend Storms Ahead For Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Another round of heavy storms is in the cards for eastern Oklahoma on our Saturday.
A few isolated downpours are possible for our Saturday morning, with a better chance initially in southeastern Oklahoma. Any morning activity should be fairly hit-or-miss. But, storm chances steadily increase as we head further into the day.
Scattered heavy thunderstorms look to become more widespread this afternoon across the majority of eastern Oklahoma, particularly by mid to late afternoon and early evening. The overall severe weather threat is low, but a few storms could briefly become intense with the potential for some very strong winds and hail. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern with some very heavy rains possible.
As far as those temperatures for our Saturday, it’ll be very warm and muggy once again until storms arrive. We’ll see highs around 90 to a few low 90s by early afternoon, with obviously a cool-down for some once thunderstorms become more widespread.
Rain and storms look to diminish in coverage later tonight as we lose daytime heating. But with some leftover boundaries in place, additional isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible into Sunday as well.
Our recent run of daily storm chances should start to take a break next week as a building upper-level ridge helps cut off our storm chances. Once that happens, the heat will continue to crank up with highs approaching the 90s by the middle of next week!
