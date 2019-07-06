'Mission Muskogee' Works To Make Community Improvement
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The non-profit "Mission Muskogee" is pulling together hundreds to help make their town a better place to live Saturday morning.
This is the third year for the event bringing hundreds of students and volunteers from churches. This is organized by the group Neighbors Building Neighborhoods.
It's all to help more than a dozen people make repairs on their home that they're unable to do themselves. That's anything from minor construction, paint, cleanup, and yard work. The group has 16 homes and a nonprofit they'll be working on, with the help of nearly two dozen sponsors.
They'll be working all day Saturday with a break for everyone to go to church on Sunday and then they'll keep working on Monday and Tuesday.
If you're interested in coming out and helping you can reach out to Mission Muskogee on Facebook.