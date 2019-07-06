Sulphur Police are investigating a murder-suicide Sunday morning.

Officers said it began as a domestic call that started around 3 p.m. Saturday near Laurel Lane just north of State Highway 7. 

According to police, the woman was running to a neighbor's house when police said a man shot her and then himself.

Police have not yet released any names. Officials said new information will be released Monday morning. 

