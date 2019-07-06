News
Sulphur Police Investigate Murder-Suicide
Saturday, July 6th 2019, 10:56 PM CDT
Updated:
Sulphur Police are investigating a murder-suicide Sunday morning.
Officers said it began as a domestic call that started around 3 p.m. Saturday near Laurel Lane just north of State Highway 7.
According to police, the woman was running to a neighbor's house when police said a man shot her and then himself.
Police have not yet released any names. Officials said new information will be released Monday morning.
Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.