Lingering Storm Chances As Summer Heat Builds
Spotty storm chances continue for Green Country ahead of building summer heat coming our way this week.
Areas of dense fog for our Sunday morning will eventually give way to areas of sun this afternoon. Temperatures will be typical for early July with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Heat index values will again reach the upper 90s to 100 in many spots, and unfortunately, we’ll have almost no wind today, making for a stuffy day.
Once again we’re looking for a few more of those daytime downpours to bubble up this afternoon, although storms look to be less widespread than they were Saturday and more of the hit-or-miss variety today. Still, though, a few heavy storms with gusty winds will be possible so just keep an eye to the sky.
A few scattered showers or storms remain possible overnight and into Monday as well as another weak upper-level disturbance passes on by. As usual, additional scattered storms will be possible into Monday afternoon too with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values pushing above 100.
Storm chances look to be lower on Tuesday, with the heat really cranking up. Sunnier skies will push our highs into the mid-90s Tuesday, but a much muggier airmass will push our heat index values over 105 degrees. Wednesday doesn’t look much better, with heat index values again pushing well over 105 degrees for many of us. This will be some nasty heat to deal with in the middle of the week!
Fortunately, we do see signs of a weak front pushing into Green Country late Wednesday. This will trigger another chance for scattered showers and storms, followed by a slight dip in the heat. It’ll still be toasty, but we should trend back toward the lower 90s by Thursday and Friday, with less extreme heat index values to end the week.
I hope you have a wonderful Sunday, Green Country!