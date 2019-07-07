Storm chances look to be lower on Tuesday, with the heat really cranking up. Sunnier skies will push our highs into the mid-90s Tuesday, but a much muggier airmass will push our heat index values over 105 degrees. Wednesday doesn’t look much better, with heat index values again pushing well over 105 degrees for many of us. This will be some nasty heat to deal with in the middle of the week!



Fortunately, we do see signs of a weak front pushing into Green Country late Wednesday. This will trigger another chance for scattered showers and storms, followed by a slight dip in the heat. It’ll still be toasty, but we should trend back toward the lower 90s by Thursday and Friday, with less extreme heat index values to end the week.



I hope you have a wonderful Sunday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!