Police Investigate Stillwater Homicide, 1 Suspect Arrested
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Stillwater Police have arrested one man in connection with a homicide early Sunday morning.
Authorities said officers responded at 1:45 a.m. to a convenience store parking lot located at 601 E. 6th Ave. to investigate a shooting.
According to the report, the victim, identified as 23-year-old Jared Roybal, was driven to the store by his brother after the shooting. The victim's brother asked the clerk to call 911 for help.
Investigators said the scene of the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of E. Raintree. Police said Roybal and his brother were driving when they saw two vehicles stopped in the road. The people inside were reportedly arguing. As Roybal and his brother pulled closer, one vehicle drove away, according to the report.
Police said one of the subjects that had been arguing confronted Roybal and began yelling at him. As Roybal began to respond police said the subject pulled out a gun and shot Roybal once in the neck.
Roybal was taken to Stillwater Medical Center in critical condition. He was later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he died from his injuries.
Authorities arrested 29-year-old Darwin Lonestar Marcel Doyal on one complaint of murder.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stillwater Police Department at 405-372-4171.