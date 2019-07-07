City Of Owasso Hopes To Pass Rule Limiting U.S. 169 Vehicle Inventory Businesses
OWASSO, Oklahoma - City leaders in Owasso are trying to prevent an excessive number of dealerships from being built along a section of the Highway 169 corridor.
Several years ago, the City of Owasso created a district with a special set of regulations for this area.
It was supposed to ensure the corridor would be developed consistently and attractively.
The segment of U.S. 169 that city leaders are focused on runs from 86th Street up to 126th Street.
An overhead view shows there's plenty of room for development along this stretch of highway -- but leaders want to make sure that space includes more than one industry.
The Owasso Planning Commission said too many dealerships can have a negative impact.
They're worried a large stretch of land here could become inventory space for businesses selling cars, boats, campers, planes and more -- if they don't add a new rule.
An amendment would make a half mile minimum distance between those types of developments.
For those who are in this part of town often, like Rachel Wight, it just makes sense.
"I drive it every day to and from work because I work in Tulsa," Wight said. "Totally supportive of that, I like how clean it is and uncluttered it is."
Wight's been living in Collinsville for nearly a decade and has also lived in Owasso.
She's seen how fast the city has grown and said it's great -- but too many dealerships in the same place doesn't have that mid-sized city feel.
"I think that's why we live in an area like this, we're okay with driving to Tulsa for things like that," Wight said.
The planning commission said this change would also help protect the investment that comes with the Tulsa Technology Center Campus.
The amendment would prevent dealerships from being built on land that touches TCC property.
The planning commission and city council are holding a public hearing on the issue at 6 p.m. July 8, and July 16.
