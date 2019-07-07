Police, Family Search For Collinsville Man Missing For 8 Days
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - A Collinsville family is desperate for answers as they search for a family member that’s been missing for eight days.
Family and friends said they haven't seen Thai Yang since last Saturday.
Crews searched by foot, vehicle and even scooter all afternoon and evening Sunday looking for Yang, after a possible spotting at a downtown homeless shelter.
Pang Yang said her older brother Thai lives with his parents in their Collinsville home near East 126th Street North and North 129th East Avenue.
"Because of the nature of her brother, he does a lot of walking and everyone has seen him at some point," said James Reed with Oklahoma City Search and Area Rescue.
Thai is mentally disabled and often walks to places near the home since he can't drive.
"He goes to the Walmart, the Reasor's, the QT and he comes ba
ck, that's his normal route," Pang Yang said.
But last Saturday, Thai did not come home.
"It's never been this long where he's been missing," she said.
Pang said her friends and family have searched all week around Collinsville.
But the search shifted Sunday afternoon when the Day center for the Homeless told family Thai may have been there recently.
"Been there last couple days, but not today," Reed said about the tip.
Collinsville police said Thai is harmless and they're concerned with the heat and lack of food and water.
Pang said she just wants her brother home. She is grateful for people helping with the search.
"Half of these people I didn't even know, it's just awesome," she said.
Reed wants to remind people that live near Collinsville to check sheds or other structures in case Thai is taking shelter there.
If you've seen Thai, call Collinsville police at 918-371-1000 or the family at 918-407-9108.